Photo taken April 19, 2018, in the western Jalisco municipality of Zapopan showing one of two abandoned vehicles found by police containing a total of nine murder victims. EFE/STR

The bodies of nine murder victims, four of them burned, were found in two automobiles abandoned at different spots in the Mexican municipality of Zapopan in western Jalisco state, authorities said Thursday.

According to a report by Zapopan police, officers on Wednesday night found an abandoned Chevy in the Nextipac neighborhood, inside which were four burned bodies.