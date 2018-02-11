At least four people were wounded on Sunday when a man wielding a sword attacked a Catholic church in the Indonesian province of Yogyakarta on the island of Java.
The police shot the man, who has been hospitalized.
Indonesian police crime scene investigators inspect the scene of an attack at the St. Lidwina Church in Sleman, Yogyakarta province, Indonesia, 11 Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/KOKO
