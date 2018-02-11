An Indonesian police crime scene investigator inspects the scene of an attack at the St. Lidwina Church in Sleman, Yogyakarta province, Indonesia, Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/KOKO

An Indonesian police crime scene investigator inspects the scene of an attack at the St. Lidwina Church in Sleman, Yogyakarta province, Indonesia, Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/KOKO

Indonesian police crime scene investigators inspect the scene of an attack at the St. Lidwina Church in Sleman, Yogyakarta province, Indonesia, 11 Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/KOKO

At least four people were wounded on Sunday when a man wielding a sword attacked a Catholic church in the Indonesian province of Yogyakarta on the island of Java.

The police shot the man, who has been hospitalized.