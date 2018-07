(FILE) A view of the skyline and Toronto Harbour in Toronto, Canada, July 1, 2017. EPA-EFE/WARREN TODA

Canadian authorities early Monday evening identified the presumed shooter in the weekend shooting spree that left two people dead and 13 wounded in Toronto as 29-year-old Faisal Hussain.

Hussain died shortly after staging the attack in a confrontation with police, although authorities still have not said whether he was killed by officers' gunfire or took his own life.