(FILE) A view of the skyline and Toronto Harbour in Toronto, Canada, July 1, 2017. EPA-EFE/WARREN TODA

A Toronto police officer patrols along Yonge Street in northern Toronto, Canada, April 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WARREN TODA

Toronto Police on Monday identified the fatalities from the previous night's mass shooting as a 10-year-old girl and a young woman of 18.

The 12 people wounded Sunday night range in age from 10 to 59, police chief Mark Saunders told a press conference.