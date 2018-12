File image shows officers of the Mossos d'Esquadra, Catalonia's regional police, standing guard outside the Catalonian regional parliament in Barcelona, Spain, Oct 10, 2017. On Dec 18, 2018, the Mossos announced the arrest of 45 alleged drug-gang members belonging to three dismantled drug-trafficking rings in the Barcelona region. EPA-EFE(FILE)/JOSE COELHO

Police in the northeastern Spanish region of Catalonia announced Tuesday they have arrested 45 alleged gang members and dismantled three drug-trafficking rings in the Barcelona region.

Catalan regional police officers, known locally as the Mossos d'Esquadra, also impounded 25 kilograms of cocaine, 5 kg of marijuana and confiscated four firearms.