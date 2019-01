Catalan Police agents seen during an operation against jihadist terrorism in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, Jan 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Quique García

Catalan Police agents stand on guard during an operation against jihadist terrorism in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, Jan 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Catalan Police agents arrest a suspect (c) during an operation against jihadist terrorism in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, Jan 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Quique Garcia ATT EDITORS, PIXELIZED FACES ACCORDING TO SPANISH LAW

Catalan regional security forces early Tuesday launched an anti-terror operation against suspected members of a terror cell that was allegedly preparing a series of attacks and arrested one person, according to sources close to the investigation.

Catalonia's regional police force, the Mossos d'Esquadra, was expecting to make additional arrests as part of the ongoing operation taking place in the cities of Barcelona and Igualada on court orders.