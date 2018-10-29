Catalan local police officers stand on guard in a street in Barcelona, Spain, Oct. 29, 2018 during an operation against the so-called 'daffodils', drug trafficker-occupied flats. EPA-EFE/QUIQUE GARCIA

Police in the Spanish region of Catalonia raided around 40 apartments and made numerous arrests in a major operation to dismantle properties used for drug trafficking, the regional high court of justice said Monday.

Some 700 Catalan regional police officers, known as the Mossos d'Esquadra, working alongside Barcelona city police, were deployed in a major operation to dismantle the so-called "daffodils," a term used to describe apartments used in the illicit narcotics trade, the Catalan High Court of Justice said.