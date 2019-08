Police members react against protesters, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 09 August 2019, during a demonstration over the death of a 18-year-old student Gabriel Pereira Alves, killed by a stray bullet at a bus station. EPA-EFE/FILE/Antonio Lacerda

Wilson Witzel (C), governor of the state of Rio de Janeiro, celebrates with an unidentified BOPE (Special Police Operations Battalion) member after a police sniper killed the kidnapper who held the occupants of a bus hostage on the Rio-Niteroi bridge, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 20 August 2019. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA

A police sniper celebrates after shooting a hijacker who was threatening passengers of a bus in the Rio-Niteroi bridge in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 20 August 2019. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA

Two women observe a police officer, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 09 August 2019, during a demonstration over the death of a 18-year-old student Gabriel Pereira Alves, killed by a stray bullet at a bus station. EPA-EFE/FILE/Antonio Lacerda

Rio de Janeiro recorded a 49 percent increase in civilian deaths at the hands of police in July compared to the year before, the highest number on record since tracking began in 1998, official sources said Wednesday.

A total of 194 people were killed by the police in July, equating to more than six individuals dying in Rio during police interventions each day of the month, according to figures released by the Institute of Public Security (ISP), an agency linked to the regional government.