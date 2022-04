Police investigate the scene of a mass shooting that left at least six people dead on April 3, 2022, in Sacramento, California. EPA/EFE/Peter Dasilva

Sacramento police said they were looking for the perpetrators of a mass shooting that left six dead and 12 injured in California’s capital city during the early hours of Sunday.

The authorities had made no arrests hours after the latest mass shooting in the United States, even as investigators were trying to identify the suspects in video footage captured by security cameras.