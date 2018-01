An undated handout photo from the Australian Federal Police shows cocaine from the second-biggest seizure of the drug in the country. EPA-EFE/AUSTRALIAN FEDERAL POLICE

An undated handout photo from the Australian Federal Police shows cocaine from the second-biggest seizure of the drug in the country. EPA-EFE/AUSTRALIAN FEDERAL POLICE

The Australian authorities have seized 1.28 tons of cocaine - the second-biggest haul of the drug ever in the country - valued at around $400 million, the police said on Thursday.

The drug was hidden in 2576 blocks in a pre-fabricated steel container which reached Sydney from China, the Australian Federal Police said in a statement.