Protesters with banners and flags of Colombia gather on the road that leads to the El Dorado International Airport in Bogota, Colombia, 06 June 2021. EPA-EFE/Carlos Ortega

A handout photo made available by the Presidency of Colombia shows Colombian President Ivan Duque giving a speech in Bogota, Colombia, 06 June 2021. EPA-EFE/Presidency of Colombia HANDOUT ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS / MANDATORY CREDIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A Colombian judge has sent to prison a police officer accused of killing a teenage protester during an anti-government demonstration in the central city of Ibagué on May 1.

The prosecutor's office, in a statement, said the court sent Major Jorge Mario Molano Bedoya of the National Police into preventive detention. EFE