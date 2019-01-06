Photo of a ceremony at a Coptic Christian church in Egypt, of that kind that has been subjected to brutal attacks, the latest leading to the death of a police officer who was killed trying to deactivate an explosive device planted near a church in east Cairo. EFE-EPA/File

A police officer was killed Saturday trying to deactivate an explosive device that had been planted near a church in east Cairo, a day before the celebration of Christmas Masses for Egypt's Coptic Christian minority, security forces and the Coptic church reported.

The explosion took place near the Church of Our Lady and St. Mercurius Orthodox Coptic Church in the Nasr City neighborhood of the Exbet al Hagana district, east of the capital, when the late explosives specialist, identified as Mustafa Obid, tried to deactivate the device placed inside a suitcase, a security source told EFE.