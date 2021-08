First responders work at the scene of a shooting at a transit station outside the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, on Tuesday, 3 August 2021. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed that an officer of the Pentagon police was killed Tuesday in an incident at a transit station just outside the emblematic five-sided building that houses the United States Department of Defense.

"This fallen officer died in the line of duty, helping protect the tens of thousands of people who work in - and who visit - the Pentagon on a daily basis," Austin said in a statement.