Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his speech during the presentation ceremony of the signed document on the Organic Law for Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao inside the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines, Aug. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/TED ALJIBE / POOL

Filipino police officers of the Tactical Motorcycle Riders Units (TMRU) stand guard on a street in Pasay City, south of Manila, Philippines, Aug. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Police on the southern Philippines island of Mindanao were on full alert Wednesday after a bomb blast on a night market in Isulan killed two people and injured 36.

Isulan, capital of Sultan Kudarat province, was celebrating the “Hamungaya Festival” on the occasion of the 61st anniversary of the city's founding when a bomb exploded on Tuesday night at the night market, the state-owned Philippine News Agency reported.