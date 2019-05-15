Police officers block the entrance to the Venezuelan National Assembly, in Caracas, Venezuela, May 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

Officials from the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB), the Police (PNB) and the Intelligence Service (SEBIN) stand guard around the headquarters of the Venezuelan Parliament, in Caracas, Venezuela, May 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/Rayner Peña

A police operation to find an alleged explosive device prevented the holding of the opposition-controlled Venezuelan National Assembly session Tuesday, during which it intended to denounce the persecution of several of its members accused of encouraging the military uprising two weeks ago.

More than a 100 police officers and the Bolivarian National Guard stood the streets adjacent to the Federal Legislative Palace, which houses the Assembly, after a report of an alleged explosive device inside the facility circulated online.