efe-epaCaracas

A police operation to find an alleged explosive device prevented the holding of the opposition-controlled Venezuelan National Assembly session Tuesday, during which it intended to denounce the persecution of several of its members accused of encouraging the military uprising two weeks ago.

More than a 100 police officers and the Bolivarian National Guard stood the streets adjacent to the Federal Legislative Palace, which houses the Assembly, after a report of an alleged explosive device inside the facility circulated online.