Venezuela's Bolivarian National Police deploy in Caracas on March 19, 2019, to prevent opposition supporters from staging a march to the seat of the opposition-controlled Parliament. EFE-EPA/ Raul Martinez

Venezuela's Bolivarian National Police on Tuesday prevented public workers supporting the head of Parliament, Juan Guaido, as interim president from marching to the legislative seat to demand that lawmakers approve a bill to "protect" workers who "defend" democracy.

Plans were for the march to head along a west-central Caracas avenue to Parliament, but the workers could not even gather at the staging area, Morelos Square, because it had been cordoned off by police.