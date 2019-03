South Korean Singer Jung Joon-young (C) talks to reporters after arriving at the Metropolitan Police Agency in Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 14, 2019, to be questioned over allegations that he secretly filmed himself engaging in sexual activities with women and shared the footage with fellow entertainers in a mobile chat room. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Seungri (C), a member of K-pop boy band BIGBANG, is surrounded by reporters as he enters the Metropolitan Police Agency in Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 14, 2019, for questioning on suspicions that he solicited sexual favors for his business partners. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean superstar Seungri (R) who is a member of group Big Bang, arrives at the Seoul Police Department in Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Two singers involved in one of the biggest scandals in the K-Pop industry in recent times were interrogated Thursday by the police for allegedly facilitating prostitution and distributing sexually explicit videos of people without their consent.

The two singers were Seungri, one of the original members of the Bigbang - among the most successful K-Pop bands in history - and Jung Joon-young, a television personality.