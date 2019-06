The logo of the ABC adorns the main entrance to the ABC building located at Ultimo in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, Jun. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID GRAY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Editorial Director of the ABC Craig McMurtie (C) speaks to members of the media outside the ABC building located at Ultimo in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, Jun. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID GRAY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian police on Wednesday raided the headquarters of public broadcaster ABC in relation to the 2017 publication of a series of articles on operations allegedly conducted by the country's special forces in Afghanistan.

"The search warrant relates to a referral received on 11 July 2017 from the Chief of the Defence Force and the then-Acting Secretary for Defence," the Australian Federal Police said in a statement.