Police carry out an operation in the favela of Vila Cruzeiro in Rio de Janeiro on 11 February 2022. EFE/Andre Coelho

ATTENTION EDITORS: EXPLICIT GRAPHIC CONTENT - Authorities prepare remove the body of one of the eight suspects killed in a police operation in the Vila Cruzeiro favela of Rio de Janeiro on 11 February 2022. EFE/Andre Coelho

Police carry out a raid in the Vila Cruzeiro favela in Rio de Janeiro on 11 February 2022. EFE/Andre Coelho

Already under scrutiny by Brazil's Supreme Court, the Rio de Janeiro state police killed eight people Friday during an operation here to capture a reputed drug kingpin who has eluded capture for the better part of a year.

The force's Special Operations Battalion (BOPE) moved into Vila Cruzeiro, a favela (shantytown) on the north side of Rio city, before dawn in search of suspects who fled from the neighboring favela of Jacarezinho during a raid last month.