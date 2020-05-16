A file image shows a member of the BOPE (Military Police Special Battalion) standing guard during a joint operation with the police at El Aleman shanty town in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 28 November 2010. EPA-EFE/MARCELO SAYAO

At least 12 people have been killed in a police operation against drug trafficking gangs in a slum area of Rio de Janeiro while residents alleged that officers used excessive force in the area that has been locked down in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The reported police excesses on Friday include firing, deployment of armored vehicles, and the use of powerful weapons such as grenades, which intimidated the people of Complexo do Alemao, a neighborhood of slums known for prevailing violence and lack of government control. EFE-EPA