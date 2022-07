Paramilitary police carry out a raid in the Complexo do Alemão favela of Rio de Janeiro on 21 July 2022. EFE/Andre Coelho

Paramilitary police carry out a raid in the Complexo do Alemão favela of Rio de Janeiro on 21 July 2022. EFE/Andre Coelho

People carry the body of a gunshot victim during a police operation in the Complexo do Alemão favela in Rio de Janeiro on 21 July 2022). EFE/Andre Coelho

Eighteen people were fatally shot Thursday during a police operation against a gang of armed robbers in a sprawling Rio de Janeiro shantytown, Brazilian authorities said.

Sixteen of those killed were suspects, Rio state police spokesman Ivan Blaz told a press conference following hours of violence in the Complexo do Alemao favela.