A general view of the house where 11 members of a family were found dead in New Delhi, India, Jul. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Indian people gather near the house where 11 members of a family were found dead in New Delhi, India, Jul. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

The police on Monday said the mysterious death of 11 members of a family in the Indian capital New Delhi was possibly caused by a spiritual-mystical ritual.

The bodies were found on Sunday morning inside a house in Burari in north Delhi.