The residence where former Haitian President Jovenel Moise was assassinated, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti 15 July 2021. EFE/Orlando Barria

Haitian police officers collaborate with FBI agents after conducting investigations today at the residence where former Haitian President Jovenel Moise was assassinated, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti 15 July 2021. EFE/Orlando Barria

Members of the Haitian scientific police collaborate with FBI agents after conducting investigations today at the residence where former Haitian President Jovenel Moise was assassinated, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti 15 July 2021. EFE/Orlando Barria

Members of the Haitian scientific police collaborate with FBI agents after conducting investigations today at the residence where former Haitian President Jovenel Moise was assassinated, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti 15 July 2021. EFE/Orlando Barria

Members of the Haitian scientific police collaborate with FBI agents after conducting investigations today at the residence where former Haitian President Jovenel Moise was assassinated, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti 15 July 2021. EFE/Orlando Barria

Members of the Haitian scientific police collaborate with FBI agents after conducting investigations today at the residence where former Haitian President Jovenel Moise was assassinated, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti 15 July 2021. EFE/Orlando Barria

Haitian policemen check the cell phone of a man who took pictures today on a street near the residence where former Haitian President Jovenel Moise was assassinated, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti 15 July 2021. EFE/Orlando Barria

Police Saturday issued a search warrant for a Haitian businessman living in Canada over his suspected involvement in the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

Police identified the new suspect in the high-profile probe as Ashkard Joseph Pierre. EFE