Friends of a missing man grieve outside a refuge centre in Christchurch, New Zealand, 17 March 2019. A gunman killed 50 worshippers at the Al Noor Masjid and Linwood Masjid on 15 March. A suspected gunman, 28-year-old Brenton Tarrant of Australia, has appeared in court on on the morning of 16 March and was charged with murder. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia's counter-terrorism police on Monday searched two homes in New South Wales, on the east coast of the country, as part of investigations into the Christchurch mosque shootings in New Zealand on Mar. 15 which left 50 people dead and another 50 injured.

"The primary aim of the activity is to formally obtain material that may assist New Zealand police in their ongoing investigation," the Australian Federal Police said in a statement.