The CEO for Latin America at General Electric, Daurio Speranzini Jr. (C), who formerly served as head of Philips Medical Systems in Brazil, arrives at the superintendence in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 04 July 2018. Brazilian Police on 04 July carried out arrests and raids as part of an investigation into an alleged cartel set up to manipulate tenders and fraudulently secure contracts to supply medical equipment and hospital materials in Rio de Janeiro state. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Chello

Brazilian police on Wednesday searched the headquarters of Koninklijke Philips in that country and conducted other raids as part of an investigation into suspected fraud in the Rio de Janeiro state health system, officials said.

They also arrested two individuals linked to that Dutch multinational technology company, including Daurio Speranzini Junior, who currently is the CEO for Latin America at General Electric Co., a conglomerate headquartered in the United States city of Boston.