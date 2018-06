Police seeking 15 suspected of graft in Brazil public works projects

Brazilian Federal Police officers arrive on 21 June 2018 at the Federal Police Superintendency in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Brazil's Federal Police launched an operation on 21 June to detain 15 people accused of graft in public works projects in Sao Paulo state. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Chello

