Handout image supplied by Spain's Guardia Civil and the Customs Surveillance Service shows an anti-drug operation on Dec 5, 2018, in the ports of Algeciras (Spain) and Antwerp (Belgium) that seized over 1,250 kilograms of cocaine of which 800 kg were hidden in hollowed-out tree trunks. In addition, 19 people were arrested for allegedly belonging to an international smuggling ring, based in Belgium and present in Spain, the Netherlands, Colombia, and Ecuador, according to police. EFE-EPA/ MANDATORY CREDIT GUARDIA CIVIL- AGENCIA TRIBUTARIA ESPAÑA/ EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A joint Spanish Civil Guard and Customs Surveillance Service anti-drug operation on Wednesday seized in the ports of Algeciras (Spain) and Antwerp (Belgium) over 1,250 kilograms of cocaine and arrested 19 people allegedly belonging to an international smuggling ring.

The ring was allegedly involved in bringing cocaine from South America to Europe, and Wednesday's haul came from Ecuador.