Photo provided by the Colombian police showing members of the antinarcotics squad seizing several tons of cocaine in Tumaco, Colombia, June 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Policia de Colombia

The Colombian police seized more than five tons of cocaine in several operations carried out in and around the southern city of Tumaco, authorities said Friday.

These actions are part of Operation Hercules, the police added in a brief statement.