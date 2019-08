A female hostage faints after being released by a man who hijacked a bus on Aug. 20, 2019, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and was later killed by a police sharpshooter. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA

A female hostage is treated by paramedics after being released by a man who hijacked a bus on Aug. 20, 2019, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and was later killed by a police sharpshooter. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA

A police sharpshooter pumps his fist after killing a man who hijacked a bus on Aug. 20, 2019, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and was threatening to set the vehicle on fire. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA

A man (C-L, wearing mask) shows one of his hostages to police after hijacking a bus on Aug. 20, 2019, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and threatening to set the vehicle on fire. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA

A police sharpshooter killed the man who hijacked a bus and had taken the driver and several passengers hostage on Tuesday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, officials said.

The suspect, who was armed, died while being transported to a hospital, the Militarized Police said in a statement.