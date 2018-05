An Afghan police officer inspects the scene of a suicide bomb attack that targeted a voter registration center in Kabul, Afghanistan, Apr. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

An Afghan family walks past a bus set to collect blood donations for the Asia’s tsunami-hit victims, in Kabul on Wednesday Jan. 5, 2005. EPA-EFE FILE/SYED JAN SABAWOON

A suicide bomber wearing an explosives vest was shot dead on Monday in Kabul while preparing to attack a blood donation camp, a police spokesperson told EFE.

Kabul Police spokesperson Hashmat Stanekzai said the incident took place in the central Shahr-e Naw Park in the city around 11.30 am when the attacker was heading towards a tent with medical personnel inside.