Indonesian special force members demonstrate their skills during an anti-terror drill as part of security preparations for the upcoming Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jul. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Indonesian police officers stand guard during an anti-riot drill as part of security preparations for the upcoming Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jul. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Indonesian security personnel on Tuesday took part in a series of drills ahead of the 2018 Asian Games.

The cities of Jakarta and Palembang are hosting the event, which is the world's second-largest multi-sports event after the Olympics, from Aug. 18 to Sept. 2.