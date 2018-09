A group of pólice officers and their family members staged a protest to demand more security Sept. 12 2018 in Guadalajara, Jalisco (Mexico). EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

Police officers staged a protest in Guadalajara, the capital of the western Mexican state of Jalisco, to demand more security following the killings of six law enforcement agents by organized-crime groups.

The officers marched on Wednesday to the Jalisco governor's residence to demand more security and improvements in the working conditions of police.