Image taken March 19, 2019, showing the interior of the Venezuelan consulate in New York after authorities designated by interim President Juan Guaido retook control of the facility on March 18. EFE-EPA/ Alba Vigaray

Image taken March 18, 2019, showing the interior of the Venezuelan consulate in New York after authorities designated by interim President Juan Guaido retook control of the facility.EFE-EPA/Guaido's representatives in the US/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Image taken March 18, 2019, showing the interior of the Venezuelan consulate in New York after authorities designated by interim President Juan Guaido retook control of the facility.EFE-EPA/Guaido's representatives in the US/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Gustavo Marcano, the advisory minister in the US to Venezuelan interim President Juan Guaido, holds a press conference at the Venezuelan consulate in New York on March 19, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Alba Vigaray

Image taken March 19, 2019, showing the interior of the Venezuelan consulate in New York after authorities designated by interim President Juan Guaido retook control of the facility on March 18. EFE-EPA/ Alba Vigaray

Venezuela's Bolivarian National Police deploy in Caracas on March 19, 2019, to prevent opposition supporters from staging a march to the seat of the opposition-controlled Parliament. EFE-EPA/ Raul Martinez

Venezuela's Bolivarian National Police deploy in Caracas on March 19, 2019, to prevent opposition supporters from staging a march to the seat of the opposition-controlled Parliament. EFE-EPA/ Raul Martinez

US President Donald Trump (r) shakes hands with his Brazilian counterpart, Jair Bolsonaro (l), after their White House meeting on March 19, 2019. EFE-EPA/Michael Reynolds

Venezuela's Bolivarian National Police deploy in Caracas on March 19, 2019, to prevent opposition supporters from staging a march to the seat of the opposition-controlled Parliament. EFE-EPA/ Raul Martinez

Venezuela's Bolivarian National Police on Tuesday prevented public workers supporting the head of Parliament, Juan Guaido, as interim president from marching to the legislative seat to demand that lawmakers approve a bill to "protect" workers who "defend" democracy.

Plans were for the march to head along a west-central Caracas avenue to Parliament, but the workers could not even gather at the staging area, Morelos Square, because it had been cordoned off by police.