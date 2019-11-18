A pro-democracy protester hides behind an umbrella as a police truck sprays water on demonstrators outside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU), in Hong Kong, China, Nov. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Pro-democracy protesters react after the police fired tear gas outside the Polytechnic University of Hong Kong in Hong Kong, China, Nov. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

A pro-democracy protester walks towards police for negotiations during clashes outside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU), in Hong Kong, China, Nov. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

A pro-democracy protester receives first aid during clashes between protesters and police outside the Polytechnic University, in Hong Kong, China, Nov. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Fire erupts as pro-democracy protesters clash with police on a bridge outside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU), in Hong Kong, China, Nov. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Violent clashes between police and protesters at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus continued early Monday and resulted in multiple people arrested and injured, according to local media, although exact figures remain unknown.

Riot police stormed the university’s campus at around 5.30 am local time and arrested people who for days had been holed up in the complex. An hour and a half later, the head of the university announced that he had reached an agreement with the police for a temporary "ceasefire" in exchange for protesters to stop attacking. EFE-EPA