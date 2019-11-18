Violent clashes between police and protesters at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus continued early Monday and resulted in multiple people arrested and injured, according to local media, although exact figures remain unknown.
Riot police stormed the university’s campus at around 5.30 am local time and arrested people who for days had been holed up in the complex. An hour and a half later, the head of the university announced that he had reached an agreement with the police for a temporary "ceasefire" in exchange for protesters to stop attacking. EFE-EPA