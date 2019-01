Photo showing Guatemalan police and security forces deployed near and around Congress in Guatemala City on Jan. 14, 2019, prior to the presentation of President Jimmy Morales' annual report to lawmakers. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

Guatemalan security forces on Monday surrounded Congress in this capital - where President Jimmy Morales is scheduled to present his third annual government report - with an eye to preventing protesters from approaching the legislative seat.

National Civil Police (PNC) and officials with the president's Administrative and Security Matters Secretariat (SAAS) told EFE that nobody may access the offices near the Legislative Palace due to the police cordon.