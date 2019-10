Hundreds of indigenous people return to the Agora of the House of Culture during the tenth day of protests against the government, in Quito, Ecuador Oct. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Units of the Ecuadorian Army move through the streets after curfew during the tenth day of protests against the Government, in downtown Quito, Ecuador, Oct. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Army units and the police move through the streets near the Agora of the House of Culture, where indigenous people gather, after the curfew is decreed during the tenth day of protests against the Government, in downtown Quito, Ecuador, Oct. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

A group of people hits pots demanding a cease of violence called through social media after starting the curfew during the tenth day of protests against the Government in down town Quito, Ecuador, Oct. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Protesters help a man during clashes with the police on the tenth day of protests against the government, in Quito, Ecuador, Oct. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Dozens of people participate in the tenth day of protests against the Government, East of Quito, Ecuador, Oct. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

A demonstrator with a Guy Fawkes mask and a flag participates in the tenth day of protests against the government, in Quito, Ecuador, Oct. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/Paolo Aguilar

Ecuador police on Saturday took control of the area surrounding central Quito's Ecuadorian Culture House, where hundreds of indigenous protesters took shelter fearing a violent eviction after a curfew was enforced in the capital.

Hundreds of police officers gathered outside the cultural complex to maintain order, following a presidential order by President Lenin Moreno, who declared a curfew starting 3 pm.