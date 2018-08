Two workers remove the body of the man who entered in a police station early morning holding a knife in the town Cornella de Llobregat, in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, Aug 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

Several Mossos d'Esquadra officers stand guard outside the residential building where the man, who entered in a police station holding a knife in the town Cornella de Llobregat, in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, Aug. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

A knife-wielding assailant was shot dead Monday after trying to barge into a police station on the outskirts of Barcelona in northeastern Spain in what local authorities were investigating as a terror attack.

Rafael Comes, a superintendent for the Catalan Mossos d'Esquadra force, said the suspect entered the police station in the Cornella de Llobregat Barcelona suburb and lunged towards an officer in what resembled a premeditated and clear plan to commit homicide.