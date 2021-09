Another day of clashes between police and coca leaf producers trying to retake their headquarters in La Paz on Friday resulted in multiple arrests and fire destroying a police unit.

Dozens of coca growers marched again in the neighborhoods of Villa El Carmen and Villa Fátima with the intention of reaching the headquarters of the Departmental Association of Coca Producers (Adepcoca), where one of the two legal markets authorized for the sale of coca in the country operates.