Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales presents his second state of the union report before the Congress of Guatemala, on Jan. 14, 2018. EFE/Edwin Bercian

Protesters clash with police outside the Guatemalan Congress on Jan. 14, 2018, as President Jimmy Morales presented his second annual report to the legislative body. EFE/Esteban Biba

Police and demostrators clash near the Guatemalan Congress building as President Jimmy Morales presented his second annual report before Congress in Guatemala City on Jan. 14, 2018. EFE/Esteban Biba

Police block access to the Guatemalan Congress as people protest against President Jimmy Morales in Guatemala City on Jan. 14, 2018. EFE/Esteban Biba

Guatemalan security forces responded with pepper spray on Sunday when demonstrators tried to approach the Congress building, where President Jimmy Morales was presenting his second state of the union report.

Although authorities have not released official figures, the Red Cross attended to eight people among the hundreds who early Sunday gathered near the legislative seat to protest against the president's administration and policies.