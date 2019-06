Protesters take part in a rally against an extradition bill outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China, 12 Jun. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

A police officer takes a protester away from a demonstration site during a rally against an extradition bill outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China, Jun. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

A protester keeps a look out from the top of a traffic signage pole during a rally against an extradition bill outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China, Jun. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Protesters take part in a rally against an extradition bill outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China, Jun. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong police on Wednesday used rubber bullets and tear gas shells to clear protesters from around the city's legislative council building where demonstrations were held against a controversial extradition bill that would allow people to be sent to mainland China for trial, eyewitnesses reported from the scene.

Protesters were forced to flee the site after police employed anti-riot measures that were also used in some places during similar protests on Sunday.