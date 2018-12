Supporters of the opposition parties protest against changes to the labor code at the parliament in Budapest, Hungary, Dec 12, 2018. The parliament earlier in the day voted to raise the upper threshold for annual overtime from 250 to 400 hours. EFE-EPA/Balazs Mohai HUNGARY OUT

Protests in Budapest after a parliamentarian vote approving a controversial labor law ended early Thursday morning in clashes between at least one thousand demonstrators and local police, who used tear gas in a bid to disperse crowds.

The protests began soon after a two-thirds majority vote raising Hungary's annual work overtime limit from 250 hours to 400, a policy propelled by the nationalist conservative Fidesz government.