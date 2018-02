Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernandez (L) and United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley (R) deliver a joint press conference at the Presidencial House in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Feb. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Gustavo Amador

The former presidential candidate of the Alliance of Opposition Salvador Nasralla (C) enters the building of the United Nations during a protest by supporters of the Alliance of Opposition against the Dictatorship, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Feb. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Gustavo Amador

The Honduran Police in action during a protest of supporters of the Alliance of Opposition against the Dictatorship, in front of the headquarters of the United Nations of Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Feb. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Gustavo Amador

A tear gas canister explodes near protesters during a demonstration outside the UN offices in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Feb. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Gustavo Amador

Honduran police used tear gas on Tuesday to disperse a protest called by the Opposition Alliance Against Dictatorship in front of the United Nations headquarters in Tegucigalpa.

Led by the opposition group's 2017 presidential candidate, Salvador Nasralla, and its general coordinator and former Honduran president, Manuel Zelaya, the demonstration was called to protest the successful re-election of President Juan Orlando Hernandez in the general elections of Nov. 26, 2017.