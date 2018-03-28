Local residents of Kathmandu valley clash with riot police during an anti-government protest rally in Kathamndu, Nepal, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Local residents of Kathmandu valley fall as riot policemen use water cannon during an anti-government protest rally in Kathamndu, Nepal, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Several protesters were detained and injured in Kathmandu on Wednesday as Nepali police used water cannon to disperse a demonstration against a planned road expansion project.

Hundreds of local residents, including members of the Newar community, one of the first groups to settle in Nepal centuries ago, clashed with riot police as they voiced their opposition to the construction project, which would see an expressway built between Kathmandu and the southern Terai region, an epa photographer reports.