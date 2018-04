Policemen stand at a barricade to the inner city of Muenster, Germany, April 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/NORD-WEST MEDIA

Several people were killed and others were injured when a van mounted a pavement in the northwestern German city of Münster, regional police said.

North Rhine-Westphalia police confirmed there were deaths and injuries, without giving further details, and asked for people to avoid the area of the incident.