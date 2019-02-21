The statue of Father Henryk Jankowski after three activists tore it down in Gdansk, Poland. Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/Jan Dzban

Three activists have torn down a statue of a late priest recently accused of alleged sexual abuse of minors in Poland as an unprecedented summit to address widespread abuse within the Catholic Church kicked off in the Vatican City on Thursday.

The three men, who shared a video of the toppling on social media, wound a rope around a monument to Henryk Jankowski (1936-2010) in the Baltic port city of Gdansk, and with sheer force pulled down the 3.7 meter-high (12-foot) statue in an act of protest against the Polish Catholic Church for failing to resolve the problem of child sexual abuse by members of its clergy.