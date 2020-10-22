'Pro-life' activists supporting the tightening of the anti-abortion law stand in front of the Constitutional Tribunal building in Warsaw, Poland, 22 October 2020. EFE/EPA/TOMASZ GZELL

A general view of 'Pro-life' activists supporting the tightening of the anti-abortion law, standing in front of the Constitutional Tribunal building in Warsaw, Poland, 22 October 2020. EFE/EPA/TOMASZ GZELL