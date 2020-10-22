Poland’s top court on Thursday ruled that abortions in the case of congenital defects were unconstitutional, a move that all but bans the termination of pregnancy altogether.
'Pro-life' activists supporting the tightening of the anti-abortion law stand in front of the Constitutional Tribunal building in Warsaw, Poland, 22 October 2020. EFE/EPA/TOMASZ GZELL
A general view of 'Pro-life' activists supporting the tightening of the anti-abortion law, standing in front of the Constitutional Tribunal building in Warsaw, Poland, 22 October 2020. EFE/EPA/TOMASZ GZELL
Members of the Left, Joanna Scheuring-Wielgus (C), Katarzyna Kotula (L) and Wanda Nowicka (R) in front of the seat of the Constitutional Tribunal in Warsaw, Poland, where a protest by the National Women's Strike is taking place, 22 October 2020. EFE/EPA/TOMASZ GZELL
Poland’s top court on Thursday ruled that abortions in the case of congenital defects were unconstitutional, a move that all but bans the termination of pregnancy altogether.