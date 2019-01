An ambulance believed to be carrying Mayor of Gdansk Pawel Adamowicz on its way to the hospital, after he was attacked with a sharp instrument by an unknown assailant, during the concert associated with the 27th finale of the Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity in Gdansk, Poland, Jan. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/ADAM WARZAWA POLAND OUT

A general view of the University Clinical Center, in which the wounded Mayor of Gdansk Pawel Adamowicz is being treated, in Gdansk, Poland, Jan. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/ADAM WARZAWA POLAND OUT

People gather at the entrance of the University Clinical Center, in which the wounded Mayor of Gdansk Pawel Adamowicz is being treated, in Gdansk, Poland, Jan. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/ADAM WARZAWA POLAND OUT

An ambulance believed to be carrying Mayor of Gdansk Pawel Adamowicz on its way to the hospital, after he was attacked by an unknown assailant, during the concert associated with the 27th finale of the Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity in Gdansk, Poland, Jan. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/ADAM WARZAWA POLAND OUT

A Polish mayor was in critical condition Monday after he was attacked with a knife at a charity event, authorities said.

The mayor of the Baltic port city of Gdansk, Pawel Adamowicz, was assaulted on-stage on Sunday evening by an assailant who took the microphone to say had been wrongly imprisoned and tortured.