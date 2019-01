A handout photo made available by the City of Gdansk shows Mayor of Gdansk Pawel Adamowicz speaking during the 27th finale of the Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity in Gdansk, Poland, Jan, 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/GRZEGORZ MEHRING / WWW.GDANSK.PL

The mayor of the Polish city of Gdansk on Monday died from his injuries a day after he was stabbed on a stage during a charity event, the city hall confirmed.

Pawel Adamowicz, 53, was assaulted onstage on Sunday evening by an assailant who took the microphone to say he had been wrongly imprisoned and tortured.