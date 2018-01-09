Former Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski (R) introduces his successor Jacek Czaputowicz (L) at the Ministry in Warsaw, Poland, Jan. 9, 2018.EPA/RADEK PIETRUSZKA

A general view during the first cabinet meeting of new Polish government with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki (C) in the Chancellery of the Prime Minister in Warsaw, Poland, Jan. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/TOMASZ GZELL

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki (C) along with the new Ministers of his cabinet speaks during the swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland, Jan. 9, 2018. EPA/RAFAL GUZ

Polish President Andrzej Duda (L) appoints Jacek Czeputowicz (R) as new Minister of Foreign Affairs during the ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland, Jan. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAFAL GUZ

Poland's prime minister on Tuesday made sweeping changes to his cabinet that affected top government roles in a reshuffle widely seen as an attempt to soothe strained relations with the European Union following a spat over judicial reform.

Mateusz Morawiecki, who took over from Beata Szydlo just before Christmas in a shake-up ordered by the ruling right-wing Justice and Development Party (PiS), replaced his top ministers in the departments of foreign affairs, defense, interior affairs, finance, technology, environment and health just ahead of a scheduled meeting with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels.