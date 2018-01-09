Poland's prime minister on Tuesday made sweeping changes to his cabinet that affected top government roles in a reshuffle widely seen as an attempt to soothe strained relations with the European Union following a spat over judicial reform.
Mateusz Morawiecki, who took over from Beata Szydlo just before Christmas in a shake-up ordered by the ruling right-wing Justice and Development Party (PiS), replaced his top ministers in the departments of foreign affairs, defense, interior affairs, finance, technology, environment and health just ahead of a scheduled meeting with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels.