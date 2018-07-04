A handout photo made available by the European Parliament shows Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki arriving to deliver a speech on the Future of Europe at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, July 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARC DOSSMANN / EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT

The Polish prime minister, whose country is at loggerheads with the European Union over controversial legal reforms that critics say risk judicial independence, told members of the European Parliament Wednesday that his country reserved the right to design a judicial system in accordance with its own traditions.

Mateusz Morawiecki was invited to speak at the Future of Europe debate with MEPs in the Parliament in Strasbourg amid protests at home and in Brussels over the nationalist Law and Justice Party's (PiS) ambitions to alter the constitution, streamline the judiciary and allow the government to appoint Supreme Court judges in a move denounced by its critics as a political power grab.